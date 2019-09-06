Nissan not considering asking CEO Saikawa to resign at the moment -sources

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is not considering asking embattled Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa to resign now, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, a day after he admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures.

An internal investigation found that Saikawa and other executives had received improper compensation, Reuters reported on Thursday, raising doubts about Saikawa’s pledge to improve governance in the wake of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest last year for alleged financial misconduct. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by David Dolan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)