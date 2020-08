BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Wednesday its sales in China rose 11.6% in July from a year earlier to 120,945 vehicles.

China’s auto market, the world’s biggest, is one of Nissan’s focuses as the embattled carmaker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn’s aggressive expansion drive. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kim Coghill)