FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 20, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan Motor plans up to 40 pct production expansion in China -sources

Norihiko Shirouzu

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co plans to invest about $900 million to boost vehicle-making capacity in China by 40 percent by 2021 — part of a 60-billion-yuan strategy to become a top three player in the world’s largest auto market.

Nissan and its Chinese joint-venture partner Dongfeng Group plan to invest roughly $900 million for the envisioned manufacturing capacity expansion over the next few years, according to a person close to the plan. The expansion would boost Nissan’s vehicle production capacity in China to as many as 2.1 million vehicles a year.

The investments are part of a previously disclosed multi-year plan to expand Nissan’s sales in China. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.