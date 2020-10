FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview, ahead of the world premiere, at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Sunday its sales in China rose 5.1% in September from a year earlier, to 141,595 vehicles.

China’s auto market, the world’s biggest, is a key focus for the embattled carmaker as it struggles to fix problems stemming from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn’s aggressive expansion drive.