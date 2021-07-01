Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK PM Johnson says financial incentives on Nissan deal are confidential

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on the details of financial incentives offered to carmaker Nissan, which on Thursday pledged to build a giant battery plant in northern England.

Asked how much money the government had put into the deal, Johnson said: “There are ongoing discussions about ways we can support people who are going to bring fantastic green technology into this country - obviously they’re confidential.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up