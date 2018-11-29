Cyclical Consumer Goods
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi affirm 'strong commitment' to alliance

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Renault, Nissan <7201.T) and Mitsubishi said on Thursday they remained “fully committed” to their three-way alliance following Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in Japan.

The boards of all three companies have “emphatically reiterated their strong commitment to the Alliance,” they said in a statement issued as executives gathered for talks in Amsterdam for the first time since Ghosn’s Nov. 19 arrest.

The detention of Ghosn over misconduct allegations uncovered by a Nissan whistleblower probe has revived tensions over French carmaker Renault’s control of their 19-year-old partnership. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

