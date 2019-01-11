Nissan has cancelled lease on Ghosn's Tokyo apartment -Ghosn lawyer

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd has cancelled the lease to ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s luxury apartment in Tokyo, Ghosn’s legal team said on Friday, as the Japanese automaker cuts ties with the executive following his arrest in November.

Ghosn’s Japan-based legal team received the notice this week, a member of the team told Reuters. Tokyo prosecutors are expected on Friday to indict Ghosn on two new financial misconduct charges, adding to his legal challenges.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)