TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors have appealed the Tokyo District Court’s decision to approve Carlos Ghosn’s request for release from detention on bail, the court said on Tuesday.

The court granted bail to the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman on Tuesday more than three months after his arrest for alleged financial crimes, on condition he submit to video monitoring and stay in Japan. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)