PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Renault’s board will be asked to appoint Jean-Dominique Senard and Thierry Bollore to replace departing Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn when it meets later on Thursday, a French government spokesman said.

Senard and Bollore “will be presented this morning to the board of directors”, Benjamin Griveaux told Radio Classique. (Reporting by Simon Carraud, Myriam Rivet and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Laurence Frost)