SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nissan sued ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn’s sister on Tuesday in a Rio de Janeiro court for “unjust enrichment,” according to a judicial record seen by Reuters.

Brazilian-born Ghosn is accused of having underreported his income while leading the Japanese carmaker and diverting company funds for his personal use. He is being held in a prison in Japan. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)