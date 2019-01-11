Nissan files criminal complaint against Ghosn

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday it had filed a criminal complaint against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn with Tokyo prosecutors, following his indictment the same day for aggravated breach of trust.

The Japanese automaker filed the complaint “on the basis of Ghosn’s misuse of a significant amount of the company’s funds. Nissan does not in any way tolerate such misconduct and calls for strict penalties,” it said in a statement.

Nissan added that it was continuing its own internal investigation.

Source text: bit.ly/2D4TLpz (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christopher Cushing)