Tokyo court rejects Ghosn appeal against 10-day detention

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Tokyo District Court on Friday said it had rejected an appeal by Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers against the detention of the ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman for 10 days to question him regarding their latest accusations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn’s second detention comes after Japanese prosecutors on Thursday arrested him on suspicion that he had tried to enrich himself at the automaker’s expense, in another dramatic twist to the dramatic downfall of the once-feted executive.

The latest charge against Ghosn marks the fourth arrest by prosecutors on financial misconduct charges and comes after Ghosn was released on bail in early March following three months in custody. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by David Goodman)