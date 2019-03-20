Company News
March 20, 2019

Trial of former Nissan boss Ghosn expected to start in Sept - NHK

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - The trial of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of under-reporting his salary is expected to start in September, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

Ghosn was released on $9 million bail earlier in March after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention centre. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about $82 million over nearly a decade.

Ghosn has said the charges are “meritless”.

He was stripped of the role of Nissan chairman but remains a board member. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by David Dolan)

