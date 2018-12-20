Tokyo court rejects prosecutors' appeal against decision not to extend Ghosn's detention - media

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Tokyo court upheld a decision not to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn and former Representative Director Greg Kelly, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, a move that brings them closer to a release on bail.

The court rejected prosecutors’ appeal against the original decision.

Ghosn and Kelly were indicted on Dec. 10 for alleged financial misconduct in five years to March 2015. They were rearrested on the same day for similar allegations for three years to March 2018, and Thursday was the last day of their 10-day detention period following the rearrest. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Susan Fenton)