TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo authorities on Friday extended for another 10 days the detention of ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is being held in Tokyo’s main detention centre after allegations against him of financial misconduct, Japanese media said.

Ghosn has been held since Nov. 19 and Japanese authorities will now have to file charges by Dec. 10 or let him go. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)