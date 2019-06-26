Japan financial watchdog mulls fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay issue

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s markets watchdog will likely recommend that the financial regulator fine Nissan Motor Co up to 4 billion yen ($37 million) over the alleged underreporting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, a source said.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) will likely recommend the fine on the basis that Ghosn’s alleged underreported salary had a “significant” impact on investor decisions regarding the company, the source said, declining to be identified.

A spokesman for the SESC declined to comment on specific cases, while Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

The SESC is expected to formally start investigating the issue before the end of the month, when it examines Nissan’s latest annual filings, the source said.

If Nissan files documentation to the SESC before the formal investigation begins and recognises that previous reporting was incorrect, it may receive a reduced fine of around 2.4 billion yen, the source said. ($1 = 107.4300 yen) (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)