RPT-France and Japan want to pursue Renault-Nissan consolidation - Le Maire

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday France and Japan were keen to pursue the consolidation of the alliance between Renault and Nissan.

Le Maire said he had yet to see evidence to support Nissan’s allegations of wrongdoing by Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, adding that he would hold further talks on the matter with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.

“At this stage, we do not have any evidence to support the accusations against Mr Carlos Ghosn,” Le Maire told reporters. “I would like to emphasise the Renault board’s request that Nissan share all the evidence available to it.” (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Mathieu Rosemain/Laurence Frost; Editing by Luke Baker)