France committed to Renault stability after Ghosn arrest

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - France will ensure the long-term viability of Renault, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday after Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the French carmaker’s Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co was arrested on Monday.

“The key question for us is to ensure the stability of Renault and of the alliance between Renault and Nissan and so I am working on that with all the parties,” he told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by David Goodman)