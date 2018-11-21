French FinMin spoke to Renault executives, to have briefing on Wednesday

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French finance minister Bruno Le Maire will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the situation with Renault, said a spokesman for the French economy ministry, with Renault boss Carlos Ghosn still in custody in Japan.

The spokesman added that Le Maire had already been in contact with Renault’s acting deputy chief executive Thierry Bollore and interim chairman Philippe Lagayette, with the Renault-Nissan alliance hit by Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo at the start of this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported that the Tokyo District Court had decided that Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly would be detained for 10 days. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mathieu Rosemain)