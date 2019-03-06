Ghosn very affected by time in prison, lawyer says

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has been very affected by the 107 days he spent in a Tokyo prison, his French lawyer Francois Zimeray said on RTL radio station on Wednesday.

“His detention was very long, and very tough,” his lawyer said, adding Ghosn had to sleep with the light on, for example. Ghosn now wanted to spend time with his family, he said.

Ghosn, who faces financial misconduct charges, walked out of prison earlier on Wednesday slipping past reporters in a face mask.

He denounced the charges as “meritless”.