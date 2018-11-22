Company News
November 22, 2018 / 2:54 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Now is not the time to re-open strategic Renault-Nissan talks: French official

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - France sees room for discussions about the future of the Renault-Nissan alliance but does not think now is the time to reopen talks about the power balance between the two carmakers, a French presidency official said on Thursday.

Nissan Motor Co’s board voted unanimously to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday after the shock arrest of the industry heavyweight, ushering in a period of uncertainty for its 19-year alliance with Renault

“At this stage, a discussion about the future is open, but a renegotiation of the pact in the coming weeks is not,” the Elysee Palace official said.

“It’s not the right moment to re-open strategic discussions.” (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.