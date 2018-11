TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, chairman of Japanese automaker Nissan, under-reported nearly 10 billion yen ($88.70 million) in compensation as nearly 5 billion yen, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Kyodo news agency said the under-reporting took place over five years, from 2011. ($1 = 112.7400 yen) (Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by Darren Schuettler)