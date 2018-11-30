Abe tells Macron Renault-Nissan's future up to private shareholders -spokesman

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that the future of the Renault-Nissan alliance was up to private shareholders, a spokesman for the Japanese leader said. “Prime Minister Abe said regarding the alliance, which is a symbol of Japanese-French industrial cooperation, it is important to maintain a stable relationship,” the spokesman told reporters in Buenos Aires, where Abe and Macron met on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“However, he said the future of the alliance is up to the private-sector shareholders. The government of Japan does not prejudge the future of the alliance.” (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Maximilian Heath; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)