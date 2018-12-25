Nissan's Kelly released after month's detention in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was released late on Tuesday after more than a month in detention over financial-misconduct charges, as a Tokyo court rejected prosecutors’ request to hold the American executive.

Kelly left the Tokyo Detention Centre with his lawyer, Yoichi Kitamura, around 10:45 p.m. (1345 GMT) in a taxi, a Reuters witness said. There was no answer at the lawyer’s office in a request for comment on Kelly’s release.

The Tokyo District Court ruled earlier in the evening that Kelly be freed, while Carlos Ghosn, the automaker’s ousted chairman, remains in custody. Kelly paid 70 million yen ($640,000) bail in cash, the court said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly Writing by William Mallard Editing by Robin Pomeroy)