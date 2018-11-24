Nissan former executive Kelly defends Ghosn compensation -NHK

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Former top Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly, arrested with former chairman Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct, has said Ghosn’s compensation was appropriate and had been discussed with other officials, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

NHK, without naming sources, said Kelly had made the statements to people he had met since his arrest.

Nissan’s board voted unanimously on Thursday to remove Ghosn and Kelly from their positions. Both were arrested earlier in the week after a Nissan investigation uncovered evidence of serious wrongdoing including under-reporting remuneration and personal use of company assets. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)