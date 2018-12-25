Nissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court - media

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was granted bail by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, Japanese media reported, at 70 million yen ($635,612).

Kelly has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 19 on suspicion of helping ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn understate Ghosn’s income on several years of financial statements.

The court decision means Kelly could be released from detention as early as Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK said. ($1 = 110.1300 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)