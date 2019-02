TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s chief defence lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, has submitted his resignation to the court, according to a statement from his law office distributed on Wednesday by a group representing foreign journalists.

No reason was given, and lawyers at Otsuru’s office were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)