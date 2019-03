Ghosn lawyer: May appeal court ruling to block ousted Nissan boss from board meeting

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Attorneys for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn may appeal a court decision to block him from attending a board meeting this week, his lead lawyer said on Monday, adding that Nissan had strongly opposed his attendance.

“Nissan’s strong opposition to Ghosn’s attendance is very regrettable,” lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters.

The Tokyo District Court said on Monday it had denied Ghosn’s request to attend Tuesday’s board meeting. (Reporting by Tim Kelly, writing by David Dolan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)