Carlos Ghosn says will fully cooperate with Lebanese judiciary -broadcaster LBCI

BEIRUT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he will “fully cooperate” with Lebanon’s judiciary in comments to broadcaster LBCI on Thursday, adding he was more comfortable with it than Japan’s judiciary.

Ghosn said it was “natural” that Japanese would be unconvinced by remarks he made in a wide-ranging news conference in Beirut on Wednesday, where he sought to defend himself against charges of financial misconduct that led him to flee.

Ghosn said comments by Japan’s justice minister, who said allegations in his news conference were not backed up by any real evidence, were “ridiculous”. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)