PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the Renault-Nissan alliance with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday, an Elysee official said.

The 19-year partnership between Renault and Nissan is facing its biggest test to date after the arrest this month of Carlos Ghosn, its larger-than-life leader, for suspected financial misconduct.