Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance won't appoint interim chairman

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors’ Chief Executive Osamu Masuko said on Thursday that the company’s three-way alliance with Nissan and Renault would not appoint an interim chairman and would shift instead to a system where the group would be led by the three CEOs.

Masuko, speaking to reporters in Tokyo, said changes to the alliance’s capital structure were not discussed at a meeting in Amsterdam on Thursday of Renault and Nissan senior managers.

The gathering, held 10 days after the arrest of Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of financial misconduct, lasted less than an hour, he said.

The top executives agreed to meet more often, for example on the sidelines of international auto shows, Masuko said.

Renault and Nissan “emphatically reiterated” their commitment to one another at the meeting, he said.