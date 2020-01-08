Company News
January 8, 2020

Tokyo prosecutors say no conspiracy with Nissan, Ghosn failed to justify his acts

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors struck back at ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, saying his allegations of a conspiracy between prosecutors and the automaker were false and that he had failed to justify his acts.

“Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan by acting in a way that could constitute a crime in itself. His statements during his press conference today failed to justify his acts,” the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office said in a statement.

It said that his allegation of a conspiracy was “categorically false”, adding that prosecutors were seeking to bring him to justice in Japan. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and William Mallard; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

