Company News
April 25, 2019

Japanese court OKs Ghosn's release on bail, rejects prosecutors' appeal -media

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn was set to leave a Japanese jail after the Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutors’ appeal against its decision to allow his release on bail, Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK reported.

The court earlier approved Ghosn’s release on bail of 500 million yen ($4.5 million). The former auto executive has posted bail and was awaiting the decision on the appeal.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Robert Birsel

