New Renault chairman Senard to focus on alliance with Nissan, Mitsubishi

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Jean-Dominique Senard, the new chairman of French carmaker Renault, said he would focus on talks to cement Renault’s alliance partnership with Japanese peers Nissan and Mitsubishi.

“It’s important that this alliance remains extremely strong,” Senard told reporters at a news conference where Renault also unveiled the promotion of deputy CEO Thierry Bollore to chief executive.

“It’s our compulsory duty to go forward together,” said Senard, who joins Renault from tyre maker Michelin where he was CEO. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Laurence Frost and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)