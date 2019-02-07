Renault needs to show "total transparency" - French finance minister

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault needs to show “total transparency” as it probes its business practices, including a sponsorship deal stuck with the Chateau de Versailles, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

“The audit into Renault has started, it is starting to bring out results, I had personally demanded that audit,” Le Maire added to reporters at a business event in Paris.

Earlier on Thursday, Renault said it was probing the Versailles sponsorship, which included a 50,000 euro ($57,000) personal benefit to its scandal-hit former chairman Carlos Ghosn. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jan Harvey)