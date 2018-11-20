Renault: remains focused on alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Carmaker Renault said it remained focused on its alliance partnership with Japanese companies Nissan and Mitsubishi and that its corporate governance procedures were fully functional, following the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.

“Thierry Bolloré, Chief Operating Officer Groupe Renault, is specifically in charge of the continuity of the Executive Committee of Groupe Renault, in permanent contact with the Board of Directors of Groupe Renault, the Lead Independent Director and the Committees of the Board,” Renault said in its first public statement since Ghosn’s arrest this week.

“All corporate governance procedures are fully functional, allowing Groupe Renault to pursue the normal course of its industrial and commercial operations,” Renault also said.

“Groupe Renault ensures on a daily basis the efficiency of its partnerships within the framework of the Alliance and is particularly focused on the consolidation of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance,” it added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)