Lawyer for ousted Nissan boss Ghosn says hasn't discussed Oman issue with him

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - The defence lawyer for ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday he had not discussed with Ghosn a report that Nissan’s alliance partner Renault had alerted French prosecutors about payments to an Omani distributor.

“We are aware of the report, but we haven’t spoken to Ghosn about it,” Junichiro Hironaka told a briefing in Tokyo.

On Monday Reuters reported that Renault SA had alerted French prosecutors to payments made to a Renault-Nissan business partner in Oman under former Chief Executive Ghosn. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)