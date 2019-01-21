Nissan CEO says not at stage to discuss revising capital ties with Renault - Jiji

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nissan CEO Hirota Saikawa said he had not heard about a reported French proposal to integrate Nissan’s management with France’s Renault, adding that it was not the stage to discuss revising their capital ties, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday that a French government delegation had informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of Renault SA and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as telling journalists, during a visit to Cairo, that such a proposal was “not on the table now”.

The reports come as ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn remains in detention following his Nov. 19 arrest and subsequent charges of financial misconduct, which he has denied.