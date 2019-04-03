Renault board scraps Ghosn's pension - sources

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - The board of French carmaker Renault moved to scrap ousted boss Carlos Ghosn’s pension worth around 770,000 euros ($865,000) annually, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Directors also recommended that shareholders block a further 224,000 euros in Ghosn’s variable pay for 2018, two sources told Reuters, following a meeting that also approved governance changes reducing the size of the board to 18 members from 20. ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)