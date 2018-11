PARIS/TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Renault’s board had urged Nissan’s board before its meeting on Thursday to delay removing Carlos Ghosn from his position as chairman, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Nissan’s board voted unanimously on Thursday to oust Carlos Ghosn from his post following his shock arrest this week, public broadcaster NHK reported, marking the stunning downfall of the executive once hailed as the saviour of the Japanese automaker.