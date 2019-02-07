Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Renault is investigating a sponsorship deal with the Chateau de Versailles that included a 50,000 euro ($57,000)personal benefit to former chairman Carlos Ghosn, the carmaker said on Thursday.

The company now plans to alert prosecutors, it said in a statement.

French daily Le Figaro reported earlier that the sponsorship deal covered the rental of the Grand Trianon palace for Ghosn’s 2016 wedding reception. ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Lough)