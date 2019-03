PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Renault’s new CEO, Thierry Bollore, reiterated on Tuesday that all the parties in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance were committed to the deal.

“The alliance is built on an equitable basis, rather than a show of strength (by any one party),” Bollore told RTL Radio, speaking from the Geneva Car Show. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)