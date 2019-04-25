Ghosn decries bail conditions limiting contact with his wife

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was released on bail from a Tokyo jail on Thursday, said he was grateful bail had been granted but denounced conditions limiting contact with his wife.

The Tokyo District Court has stipulated that Ghosn cannot meet or otherwise communicate with his wife Carole without prior permission, according to his defence lawyer.

“Restricting communications and contact between my wife and me is cruel and unnecessary,” Ghosn said in a statement. “We love each other very much, she answered all of the prosecutors’ questions in court, and she has done nothing wrong.”

Ghosn added that he maintains his innocence and is committed to vigorously defending himself against “meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.” (Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Alexandra Hudson)