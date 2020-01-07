Nissan says it will continue to pursue legal action against Ghosn

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor said on Tuesday that ousted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s flight from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for “serious misconduct.”

“The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan,” Nissan said in a statement.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed last week he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)