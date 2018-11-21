Japan govt calls for stable alliance among Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan believes it is important for Nissan Motor Co, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp to maintain a stable alliance, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment in a regular news conference.

The three automakers’ alliance has been jolted by the arrest this week of Nissan’s Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of financial misconduct.

Ghosn is also chairman and chief executive of Nissan’s French partner Renault and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, the third partner in the alliance. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)