Former Nissan boss Ghosn's wife says he may not get fair trial in Japan - CNBC

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn, on Thursday raised doubts about her husband getting a fair trial in Japan in an interview to CNBC cnb.cx/2lrMAlf.

“I think my husband doesn’t look like is going to get a fair trial, the way they are behaving, the way that they are treating him compared to Japanese like Saikawa,” she said referring to former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

Saikawa was allowed to step down earlier this month after he admitted to being overpaid in breach of company rules following an internal investigation.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan and fired by Nissan last year. He is awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges that he denies. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)