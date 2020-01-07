Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife 'pathetic' -Ghosn spokeswoman

BEIRUT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - An arrest warrant issued by Japanese prosecutors for Carlos Ghosn’s wife Carole is “pathetic” and comes shortly before Ghosn is to speak freely for the first time since arriving in Beirut, a spokeswoman for Ghosn told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Last time Carlos Ghosn announced a press conference and got re-arrested. This time, the day before he is announced to speak out freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole Ghosn,” the spokeswoman said.

Carole Ghosn voluntarily went back to Japan nine months ago to answer prosecutors’ questions and was free to go without any charges, the spokeswoman said.

“The issuance of this warrant is pathetic,” she said. (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)