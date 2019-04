TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - The wife of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has arrived at Tokyo District Court, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, where she is expected to be questioned by prosecutors.

Carole Ghosn returned to Japan on Wednesday, days after she left the country to seek help from the French government, and was to be questioned by authorities as soon as Thursday, a source close to her entourage told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)