Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn's legal team accuses automaker of "perversion of truth"

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s claim that it conducted “a robust, thorough internal investigation” into its former chief, Carlos Ghosn, is a “gross perversion of the truth,” his legal defense team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The facts demonstrate that investigation was never about finding the truth; it was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened the independence of Nissan,” the statement said.

The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of “backstabbing” and “conspiracy” by Nissan executives who wanted to derail his efforts to merge the two automakers.