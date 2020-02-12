Ghosn's lawyers to respond to Nissan claim in due course

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lawyers for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will respond in due course to the automaker’s claim for damages, people close to Ghosn said on Wednesday.

The Japanese company has filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against Ghosn seeking 10 billion yen ($91 million) in damages over his alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn faces criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds but fled to Lebanon in December. He denies any wrongdoing.